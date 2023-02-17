Michael Oliphant arraigned on a murder charge after Wednesday's fatal shooting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man arrested after a Wednesday shooting was arraigned on a murder charge in Lima Municipal Court Friday afternoon.

21-year-old Michael Oliphant of Lima is being held in the Allen County Jail on a one million dollar bond for the death of 59-year-old Kirk Perine. According to Lima police detectives, officers were called out to the 100 of Rosedale Avenue late Wednesday afternoon for reports of a shooting, there they found Perine dead from a gunshot wound. Oliphant was found at another location and was arrested. He will have a preliminary hearing next week.

