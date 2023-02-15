Lima police investigating fatal shooting on Rosedale, person of interest in custody

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An early evening shooting incident in Lima leaves one man dead and another in custody.

Police say that the incident began with reports of shots fired in the area of Allentown and Rosedale Avenue around 5:30 Wednesday evening.

Officers discovered a crashed car in the 100 block of Rosedale and inside was 59-year-old Kirk Perine. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later officers located the suspect, 21-year-old Michael L. Oliphant, and transported him to the Allen County Jail. He is currently being held on a murder charge.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Matt Boss at (419) 221-5156 or Det. Matt Woodworth at (419) 221-5293.

Here is the full press release from the Lima Police Department:

