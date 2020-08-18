Multiple people injured in crash near Van Wert

Multiple people were injured in a three-car crash near Van Wert, late Tuesday afternoon.
The accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 116 and Middle Point Road, just after 3:30. The Van Wert Post of the State Patrol says 43-year-old John Bill Jr. of Van Wert was westbound on Middle Point Road when he failed to yield and struck a Ford F-150 being driven by 62-year-old Edwin Eickholt of Venedocia. John Bill Jr. then hit a vehicle stopped at the intersection, operated by 55-year-old Stacy Strick of Van Wert.
All three drivers were injured and taken to Van Wert Health by ambulance. Two juvenile occupants in John Bill Jr.'s vehicle were flown to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. The crash remains under investigation.