Authorities in Hancock County searching for a suspect after a shooting incident west of Williamstown.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, they were called to 7400 County Road 304 at 12:42 Thursday afternoon on reports of a shooting. The caller claimed 28-year-old Austin J. Wickman of Findlay fired a handgun at someone in the residence and fled the scene. Deputies responding to the area could not find Wickman and began a search for him.

