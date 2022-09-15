Authorities in Hancock County searching for a suspect after a shooting incident west of Williamstown.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, they were called to 7400 County Road 304 at 12:42 Thursday afternoon on reports of a shooting. The caller claimed 28-year-old Austin J. Wickman of Findlay fired a handgun at someone in the residence and fled the scene. Deputies responding to the area could not find Wickman and began a search for him.
He was driving a black 2007 Chevy 2500 with a license of JTA9755. They say he is considered to be armed and should not be approached if located. No one was injured in the shooting. You're asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at (419) 422-2424 with any information.
