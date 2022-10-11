#NoDeathPenaltyOH Coalition Visits Lima for the Ohio Innocence Tour

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The #NoDeathPenaltyOH coalition made a stop in Lima for their "Ohio Innocence Tour."

The featured speakers for the tour include three individuals who were exonerated or freed from death row. Those individuals include the following: Ray Krone, who was sentenced to die in Arizona in 1992; Derrick Jamison, who was sentenced to die in Cincinnati in 1985; and Kwame Ajamu, who was sentenced to die in Cleveland in 1975. After the conclusion of Tuesday night's event, Your Hometown Stations caught up with all three speakers on their stories and future visions.

