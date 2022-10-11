NoDeathPenaltyOH Coalition Visits Lima for the Ohio Innocence Tour

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The #NoDeathPenaltyOH coalition made a stop in Lima for their "Ohio Innocence Tour."
The featured speakers for the tour include three individuals who were exonerated or freed from death row. Those individuals include the following: Ray Krone, who was sentenced to die in Arizona in 1992; Derrick Jamison, who was sentenced to die in Cincinnati in 1985; and Kwame Ajamu, who was sentenced to die in Cleveland in 1975. After the conclusion of Tuesday night's event, Your Hometown Stations caught up with all three speakers on their stories and future visions.
"We need to end this death penalty because killing people is just wrong, and we're making too many mistakes. Like I told you, there's 190 men and women that have been exonerated from a United States death row," says Derrick Jamison who was exonerated from death row.
"Everyone consider the longevities of having something like capital punishment in place when it's a no good system," says Kwame Ajamu who was exonerated from death row.
"Well not only it's just the sanctity of life and humanity, again being in a church and recognizing we're all God's creatures. It's also a fact that we have a system here that could take somebody's life. It's fallible; it makes mistakes. I was number 100 when I was released in 2002," says Ray Krone who was exonerated from death row.
The Ohio Innocence Tour will make their next stop tomorrow in Toledo.