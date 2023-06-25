Officials look back on 2023 Putnam County Fair and forward to future fairgrounds upgrades

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - Crews on Sunday packed up the last of the rides and concession stands at the Putnam County Fairgrounds, and officials are looking back at this year's fair.
The smell of fried food is almost gone, and so are the vendors, livestock, mechanical rides, and carnival games. Another successful Putnam County Fair in the books. This year, people showed up big to see the great events at the grandstands.
"As always, our demolition derby was the big winner for the week. We had about 120 cars last night and pretty full grandstands. That's always nice to see to round out our Saturday night at the fair," said Dale Schulte, the Vice President of the Putnam County Agriculture Society.
As expected, the Junior Fair saw high quality showmanship, and with the community behind them, the youth of Putnam County wowed judged with just how much effort they put into their animals this year.
"The kids do an excellent job with their animal projects. They work hard, the businesses and buyers came out to support them well, we appreciate that. That's really what the fair is all about. It's hometown roots, it's agriculture, that's what Putnam County is made of," Schulte said.
In just a few weeks, around $4 million worth of improvements to the fairgrounds will begin construction. The grandstands will be remodeled, and the Junior Fair and Merchant buildings will be demolished to make way for one new building, a bigger multi-purpose event center.
Officials say the location will bring quality of life improvements and make more events possible year-round.
"One, it will be an air conditioned building so people will have a place to escape the heat. We currently don't have that at the fairgrounds right now so that will be a plus, that there is kind of a cooling station so to speak, so that will definitely be a benefit during the fair. Also, it will give us a little bit more space, a little bit more usable space to do things with," Schulte explained.
Fair officials will continue working on new ideas and events to make the Putnam County Fair even better in coming years.