Ohio government officials weigh in on Donald Trump Jr. speech

It was a busy day earlier at the event center as what looked to be a few hundred people stopped by to hear the remarks made by Donald Trump Jr., and seeing that many people in attendance was a pretty encouraging sight for those who represent them in government.
Supporters of President Trump's campaign were seated to hear from several speakers, the last of which was of course Donald Trump Jr. Government officials say that many people in attendance are the same people who have been working in favor for the Trump campaign through the summer and onwards. Speeches like this one can be considered a kind of motivation for some.
"It’s in some ways a reward for these people to come out and actually see the President's son, and invigorates people, it makes it a little bit more real to them that this is all happening," said State Sen. Matt Huffman. "Without a doubt, the important thing here is the turn out in western Ohio, to make sure that Ohio stays a Trump state."
"You can tell the enthusiasm is high for reelecting the President, and these things are great because it gives people an opportunity to see some things you might only see on TV or read about in the newspaper; you can see them in person and hear them unfiltered, that really boosts a lot of spirits," said Bob Cupp, Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.
As Election Day draws nearer and nearer, there will be more rallies like this one. Officials argue that having campaign events might be the way to encourage people who may not be eager to head to the polls, to possibly reconsider.
"A lot of people will go out on their own because they're just motivated to, others need to be reminded of what is at stake what kind of choices are being made, so these rallies help gather attention, get the message out, the issues out so that people will know it is important to turn out and vote," said Rep. Cupp.
We are now just under eight weeks away from Election Day, which will be held on November 3rd.