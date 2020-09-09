Donald Trump Jr. rallying the local GOP before the election

Lima and Allen County are traditionally a stop on the presidential campaign trail. Whether it is the candidate themselves or as in Wednesday's case, a surrogate. Several hundred turned out to see the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., in Lima. He clearly relished his role of attacking the Biden campaign, the national media, or what he calls "liberal logic”. He says the campaign must get out front on issues he claims the national media, is not covering.
“Trump was the first guy to take on China and win,” says Trump Jr. “He got a trade deal done in January. You will never hear about that because a Trump win you are not going to talk about it. Just like virtually no one spoke about literally the Holy Grail of geopolitical politics 10 days ago, a peace deal in the Middle East. You know when I say to those people who tell me ‘Media telling me Joe Biden is going to do x, y, and z you know’, fine name me a Joe Biden accomplishment. In 50 years, half a century, not one, they can’t do it.”
Along with using a good deal of humor, Donald Jr. did not shy away from kitchen table issues that play well in middle America, from concerns over limitations on free speech, and excessive government control, to the cancel culture. He says this election is about everything from the economy to preserving traditional American values.
“Whether it’s Joe Biden, whether it’s Nancy Pelosi you saw at the hair salon last week, they are playing by different rules,” added the President’s son. “They will subject you to rules that they don’t feel that they need to abide by themselves. It’s truly the first time in American history when you get in more trouble for opening up a business to feed your family, then if you loot or burn down someone else is and that is sad.”
The President’s son wrapping his visit up with a call for action for the Republican faithful, from getting out to vote for Donald Trump, to electing their state and local leaders.
“We actually need to fight for what we believe in,” remarked Trump Jr. “We need to fight for our values, for our country, the future we are going to leave our children and make sure we leave them an American that they recognize because right now that is not the direction the left wants to go.”
The real clear politics polling average shows a narrowing gap between the candidates here in the Buckeye State, with Joe Biden having a slight lead.
Early voting in Ohio begins on October 6th.
Statement from Biden for President Ohio State Director Toni Webb: “Donald Trump Jr. dropped into Lima today and repeated the same empty promises about blue-collar jobs that President Trump has been selling for years. Just like he turned his back on the workers at Lordstown, Trump has put corporate interests over American jobs again and again. Trump talks and talks, but his actions encourage offshoring and he has openly called for boycotting Goodyear, an American company that employs thousands of Ohioans. In stark contrast today, Joe Biden announced a bold plan to close the Trump offshoring loopholes and ensure that our future is Made in America by all of America’s workers.”