Ohio National Guard tours Your Hometown Stations, presents award for promoting their message

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio National Guard has honored Your Hometown Stations for helping them spread the word about their activities in the region.
Brigadier General Thomas Moore, as well as other representatives from the Ohio Army National Guard, toured the facility before presenting an award and special coin to thank the station for doing their part in promoting the Ohio National Guard's activities, as well as recruitment calls. Moore says that the station goes a long way in ensuring that the Ohio National Guard's message is spread to the entire community.
"Wonderful facility, a lot of work going on here… multiple affiliates, which is first time I've seen that so we just do a presentation, just a token of our appreciation for helping spread the word about what the Ohio Army National Guard has going on and you know what it means to us to have that the partnership that we have with the news station," commented Brigadier General Thomas Moore, Ohio Army National Guard.
The Ohio Army National Guard is also having a recruitment call for those interested in serving their country.
"We have a target market of age of 17 all the way through 34. You have to be medically fit in past medical physicals and you also have to pass an aptitude test. We do all those things in Columbus and basically we are looking for somebody that wants to serve our country," explained Officer Shaun Revoldt, Ohio Army National Guard.
Those interested in joining the National Guard can go to https://www.nationalguard.com/ or contact local recruiters in west central Ohio by calling 419-852-1456 or 614-512-7556.
