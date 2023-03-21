Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers the dangers of driving distracted

KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that distracted driving puts everyone at risk.

The patrol released this video from Sunday on their Twitter feed, showing a Lima Post Trooper outside of Kalida that had to drive off the road to avoid a head-on collision when a car drove into his lane. When the trooper pulled the car over, the driver said that he dropped his phone and was reaching over to pick it up, and his knee hit the steering wheel. Troopers say it's best to put your phone down or hand it to your passenger while you are driving.

