Ohio's "Constitutional Carry" law went into effect Monday

Senate Bill 215 was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine in March, making Ohio the 23rd state where a concealed carry permit is no longer required in order to carry a concealed handgun.
Eligible Ohioans are able to carry without training, a license, and background check under this new law. However, it does not mean that just anyone can carry a gun. You still must be at least 21 years of age and be a qualifying adult, meaning you cannot have a criminal record.
The bill also made a change in the law that previously required individuals to inform law enforcement they are carrying a handgun. Major Ron Holman from the Lima Police Department still encourages individuals to obtain a concealed carry license.
"Although it is not currently required by law, carrying a weapon is a huge responsibility, and the more training they can get, so that they can carry a weapon safely, is a good thing," says Lima Police Department Major Ron Holman.
Major Holman also stresses that private businesses who don't want concealed weapons in their establishment still have that right and individuals must abide by the rules.
