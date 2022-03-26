One Energy shows students the power of wind

Students at the Rhodesology Mini STEMM camp got a lesson on wind energy. Engineers from One Energy were teaching the students about wind turbines and about some of the instruments used to maximize the amount of power they can produce. The students were able to construct one of them, an Anemometer, which is used to determine wind speed and for engineers that information determines where they may put up a wind turbine. One Energy says coming to the classroom to work with kids is something that they like to do.
“When you have a growing industry, especially a growing energy source that really hasn’t existed to much except for the past 10 years, its exploded in popularity,” says Jarrod Carney, Field Engineer for One Energy. “Being able to come to these kids and tell them about where it comes from and how it works, and this is an industry that they possibly work in too, and contribute to, I think is pretty beneficial.”
This is the 6th Rhodesology Mini Camp, this school year and organizers say that sign-ups have already begun for the full camps that run this summer from June 13-17. There are various age-focused camps that the students can take part in, for more information log on to https://www.rhodesstate.edu/rhodesology.
