Press Release from the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program: GRANVILLE, OH - The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP), along with the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2023 scholarship program. Students who are interested in pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry can qualify for a $1,000 scholarship. Applications will be accepted through March 1.

Scholarships are awarded to Ohio students interested in pursuing careers such as petroleum engineer, finance, equipment operator, mechanical engineer, welder and many more. The scholarship can be used to attend an accredited college, university, technical or trade school. The student must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher.

