Orange Barrel season still going strong

Even though summer is winding down, construction season is still in full force around the region.
The Allen County Engineer's Office is still working on quite a few projects that are causing some street closures that will affect motorists. The 1.2-million-dollar Buckeye Road widening project is underway with lane restrictions near Fort Amanda Road. Starting Monday, Buckeye Road between McClain and South Dixie Highway will be closed for approximately 30 days to reconstruct the roadway and railroad crossing.
Allen County Engineer Brion Rhodes explains, “There has been some updates to that railroad crossing, but this here we’re going to be widening that part and then also improving the approaches so that the railroad crossing is not quite as steep”
Agerter Road between Kemp and Grubb roads will be closed starting Tuesday for about 8-weeks for a bridge replacement. The 1930s bridge will be removed and a 10 by 6-foot box culvert will be put in its place.