Pediatric services at Mercy Health-St. Rita's getting an upgrade

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-Saint Rita's celebrates the completion of a new space for pediatric rehabilitation services.
New treatment and feeding rooms, as well as spaces for occupational and speech therapy were among the additions made. Before the expansion, the pediatric rehab facilities only had less than two thousand square feet of space for offices. Their space has now is just over five thousand square feet. This also has given them the ability to hire more staff, and they are now better equipped to serve more patients.
"Often times we were not able to get children in and as timely of a manner as we wanted to because we simply we did not have any room in our schedule. So having that greater depth in our schedules means we can get kids in quicker, get them the services that they need in a more timely fashion when it's been identified and what we know about pediatric rehab is, the the sooner we address problems identified the better recovery and better outcomes they are going to have," commented Christina Bender, outpatient therapy manager at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
A ribbon cutting for the new facilities took place at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. More information about pediatric treatment now available can be found online at mercy.com.
