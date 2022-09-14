Pediatric services at Mercy Health-St. Rita's getting an upgrade

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-Saint Rita's celebrates the completion of a new space for pediatric rehabilitation services.

Pediatric services at Mercy Health-St. Rita's getting an upgrade

New treatment and feeding rooms, as well as spaces for occupational and speech therapy were among the additions made. Before the expansion, the pediatric rehab facilities only had less than two thousand square feet of space for offices. Their space has now is just over five thousand square feet. This also has given them the ability to hire more staff, and they are now better equipped to serve more patients.

Pediatric services at Mercy Health-St. Rita's getting an upgrade

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.