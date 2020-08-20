Pickup truck pulling a camper rear-ended by a semi on U.S. 30

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 and Redd Road caused a major traffic tie-up in the eastbound lanes Thursday afternoon.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just after 5 p.m. when a semi tractor-trailer apparently rear-ended an eastbound camper being pulled by a pickup truck. The crash causing the semi to roll over, and causing heavy damage to the camper.
The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's. The driver of the semi was also cited for assured clear distance. The accident tied up traffic for about an hour and a half.