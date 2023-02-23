Reineke Ford of Lima holds electric vehicle information event

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local car dealer provided information about electric vehicles during an event open to the public earlier Thursday.
Reineke Ford in Lima teamed up with the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce to educate, demonstrate, and answer questions surrounding electric vehicles. The showroom featured Ford's latest electric line-up including the Ford f-150 Lightning and the Mustang Mach-E crossover. Consumer concerns center around the range between charges to the number of charging stations and the higher cost. Reineke says it's important to separate facts from fiction.
"Our philosophy is just awareness and that's why we're holding this event today just to give people an opportunity to check it out. It's certainly not for everybody, and it's certainly not for every use case, and that's why we're here is just to provide customers here in Lima and Allen County, you know, all their options that are available," stated Alex Reineke, director at Reineke Ford Dealerships.
Sparta Electric discussed the requirements to charge an electric vehicle. A faster charger will require a special outlet, and some homeowners may need to upgrade the existing electrical panel.
"If you have a 200 amp panel you would have no problem at all. If you have a 100 amp panel depending on what your load is in your house, you may be borderline to the point where you want to invest in a 200 amp service," suggested Mike Joy, CEO of Sparta Electric Inc.
Reineke adds that charging time for a Ford Lightning can take anywhere from 35 minutes to a day, depending on the type of charger purchased.