Rockford community coming together after fire destroys building

ROCKFORD, OH (WLIO) - The fire has made a major impact on the Rockford community, who are now focusing on how they can help both the businesses impacted as well as the firefighters.
As smoke filled the skies of Rockford on Wednesday, many residents can only stand and watch as a fire surprised and sent shockwaves throughout the community.
“You never think that you are going to have something this big in your community,” said Rockford Mayor Amy Joseph, who also talked with the owner of DJ's Auto Repair once the fire was reported. “I did talk to him for a little bit this morning - he is pretty devastated as you can imagine. It’s a historic building, he has been around the community forever, and I think he has suffered a significant loss inside his business as well.”
Many residents shared to Your Hometown Stations that they were shocked when they heard the sound of flames as well as the smell of smoke in the area.
Resident Kevin Lutz lived only a block away and said that he was in his home when he started smelling smoke. He was scared that his house was on fire, but he went outside to see flames erupt from the building nearby.
"While we were up there I just heard one big loud boom. Like a canister going off," said Lutz. "And then we heard little pops. like aftershocks, went boom boom boom boom boom… for like a half hour or so."
While the flames might not be visible, what is plain to see is a business and area destroyed by the fire. Fire departments from around the area came to Rockford to battle the fire.
The community also stepped up by bringing food and drinks to the businesses affected as well as firefighters. Second Crossing Brewing Company is right across from the building that was destroyed by the fire and opened their doors as soon as they could in order to be a stop for those who need food, water, and more.
"Every business from this town that makes food and several other towns that have food coffee and donuts have brought them here to feed these firefighters… and it is just great to see," said Luke Stephenson, Co-Owner of the Second Crossing Brew Company.