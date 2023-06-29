Search warrant executed at Findlay business after complaints of suspected human trafficking and sex work

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay massage business gets raided this morning for possible prostitution and human trafficking.
The Hancock County METRICH Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at Massage Max Thursday morning after police got anonymous complaints about the business. Law enforcement removed cash, business documents, bedding, and towels from the building. Possible charges of promoting prostitution, prostitution, and trafficking of persons are expected at the end of the investigation. Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Findlay also assisted in the investigation.
June 29, 2023 Press Release from the the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force: On 6/29/2023 at approximately 0924 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1100 Croy Dr. Suite B, Findlay, Ohio. This business is Massage Max, owned and operated by Xiaohong Jiang of Arlington.
The search warrant stemmed from an investigation into anonymous complaints received on the business. The complaints alleged human trafficking and possible sex work. Cash, cell phones, point of sale items, business documents, bedding and towels were removed from the premises.
Possible charges of promoting prostitution, prostitution and trafficking of persons are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.
Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Findlay also assisted in the investigation.
The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.