Seminars held in Lima to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol use in the workplace

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Safety and drug-free workplaces go hand in hand, and the Lima/Allen County Chamber held a seminar to help area businesses meet that goal.
The Drug-Free Safety Program provided by the Bureau of Workers' Compensation held three sessions in Lima to address alcohol and drug abuse. Employees involved with drugs can be up to 50% less productive, and the goal is preventing on-the-job injuries or illness. The leader of the program says drug use is a growing problem for various industries, especially with the legalization and acceptance of marijuana. The goal is to raise awareness of the dangers these drugs present.
"I hope that people remember just one thing. I always remind people that their kids and grandkids are so important to know who their friends are because that's really where drugs start," commented Brad Weber, who manages drug and alcohol programs at Sheakley.
Weber says upwards of 50% of drug tests in Ohio come back positive for cannabis. While heroin is leveling off, cocaine and meth are seeing a recent surge.
