Seminars held in Lima to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol use in the workplace

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Safety and drug-free workplaces go hand in hand, and the Lima/Allen County Chamber held a seminar to help area businesses meet that goal.

The Drug-Free Safety Program provided by the Bureau of Workers' Compensation held three sessions in Lima to address alcohol and drug abuse. Employees involved with drugs can be up to 50% less productive, and the goal is preventing on-the-job injuries or illness. The leader of the program says drug use is a growing problem for various industries, especially with the legalization and acceptance of marijuana. The goal is to raise awareness of the dangers these drugs present.

