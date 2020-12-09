Shawnee Luminary Night returns for a night of holiday spirit

Something that won't be changing this year, hundreds of homes in Shawnee plan to light up the night next Tuesday.

Shawnee Luminary Night returns for a night of holiday spirit

The fourth annual Shawnee Luminary Night returns to the Indianbrook and Wildbrook (165 Tolowa Trl, Lima, OH 45805-4124) neighborhoods. From 6 to 9 p.m., at no cost families, are invited to drive through the neighborhood and let the luminaries light your way from house to house. Like years past, a collection for the West Ohio Food Bank will take place. New this year will be Chief Supermarket and N & H Concession providing a few treats. Also, families will get the chance to deliver their letters to Santa.

Shawnee Luminary Night returns for a night of holiday spirit

"They all come together to create something beautiful, magical," said Jodi Robinson of Shawnee Life Magazine. "Not only for the neighborhood, but then also for the community at-large. And our neighbors definitely love giving back to the community. So, again there's just so many good elements that go hand-in-hand together. And they've loved it every year."

A cash prize is also on the table for the house with the best light display. 

For more information you can find the Facebook Page.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.