Sparty Friends at Lima City Schools gather together for Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving is almost here, but some students at Lima City Schools kicked off the holiday a little early.
Students involved in the "Sparty Friends" mentoring program gathered inside Unity Elementary School early this afternoon to enjoy a thanksgiving meal together. This year, thirty-two big siblings, colloquially known as "Bigs," from West Middle School, and thirty-two little siblings, colloquially known as "Littles," from Freedom, Heritage, Independence, and Unity Elementary schools gathered together for a thanksgiving feast to help continue build relationships and celebrate the holiday.
"Well, this is our second year participating in the Sparty Friends program. So, this year, we decided to add the Thanksgiving as a chance for all of our Bigs and Littles to get together as something we haven't done," explained Amanda Leugers, School Resource Officer at West Middle School.
"Uh, it just spreads awareness that everybody in life has their problems, and more people inside the life of theirs can help," said Elijah Carmean, 8th grader.
"Um, get to spend time with my big sibling, happy early Thanksgiving!" commented Diamond Secession, 4th grader.
A total of sixty-four students gathered together for their Thanksgiving feast.
