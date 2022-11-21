Sparty Friends at Lima City Schools gather together for Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving is almost here, but some students at Lima City Schools kicked off the holiday a little early.

Students involved in the "Sparty Friends" mentoring program gathered inside Unity Elementary School early this afternoon to enjoy a thanksgiving meal together. This year, thirty-two big siblings, colloquially known as "Bigs," from West Middle School, and thirty-two little siblings, colloquially known as "Littles," from Freedom, Heritage, Independence, and Unity Elementary schools gathered together for a thanksgiving feast to help continue build relationships and celebrate the holiday.

