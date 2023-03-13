Students with autism begin weekly equestrian therapy sessions

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Many studies have shown that therapeutic horseback riding can increase communication motor skill development for children on the autism spectrum.
Each spring, the Equestrian Therapy Program invites students from Lima City's autism classroom to ride horses and learn various riding skills. Beginning last week, 8 students from Heritage Elementary took their learning outside the classroom and began attending the program's weekly equestrian therapy sessions.
"A lot of kids with autism really benefit from therapeutic riding. The movement of the horse is very stimulating, and it can just provide a lot of sensory input. So, it's really helpful for them. They look forward to seeing their horse every week and getting to ride," stated Allison Griesdorn, instructor & social worker.
Many of the students have already started to bond with their assigned horses and will be spending the next few weeks learning how to ride and communicate with their new friends in an environment that is safe for them.