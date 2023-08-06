Surrounding communities band together to support New Bremen athlete Avery Rohr's family with medical expenses

NEW BREMEN, OH (WLIO) - Local businesses, families, and students came together at the New Bremen Swimming Pool on Sunday to help a New Bremen student-athlete with medical expenses.
Parents of students on the New Bremen Swim Team organized a Swim-A-Thon to financially support the family of their teammate Avery Rohr. There were five different fundraisers at the event- a raffle, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing with rubber ducks in a kiddie pool, food sales, and swimmers collecting donations and pledges for each lap they swam.
Angie Sunderhaus, one of the organizers whose son competes alongside Rohr in multiple sports, says that Avery Rohr was recently hospitalized for appendicitis that led to a serious infection. From a prayer vigil held last month to Sunday's swim benefit, his classmates, competitors, and even strangers have been coming together to do whatever they can for him and his family.
"The community response, not just in New Bremen, but also then also the surrounding communities Minster, Fort Recovery, St. Henry, just to name a few, Maria Stein. We've seen so much love and support for the family, just coming together and wanting to be a part. Whether it was sending a raffle item or whether it was actually coming and working or having their kids here, it was just the public outpour was pretty amazing," said Danielle Monfort, another organizer whose son is on the New Bremen swim team with Rohr.
Avery Rohr's teammates hope that it won't be long before he's back to competing in multiple high school sports.