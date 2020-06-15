Suspects facing charges in a double homicide arrested in Las Vegas

The Lima Police Department announced that Michelle Alves and Clinton Owens Jr are now in custody.
The pair have been on the run since June 3rd and were arrested Monday in Las Vegas, Nevada. They are facing felony charges for the deaths of Tarissa and Charles Sanders. Alves is wanted for Murder, and Owens is wanted for having weapons under disability. Alves was out on bond on another assault charge when the murders occurred. On June 3rd, Lima Police were called out to 413 South Atlantic Avenue. They found both Tarissa and Charles Sanders with gunshot wounds.
Tarissa Sanders died at the scene, Charles Sanders was taken to a nearby hospital but later died. These are the 6TH and 7TH murders that the Lima Police Department are investigating this year.
There is no word when Alves and Owens will be brought back to Allen County to face charges. The Lima Police Department is asking if anyone has any information about the Sanders' murders you are asked to call them as 419-227-4444 or CrimeStoppers 419-229-7867 and leave an anonymous tip.
UPDATE: Media Release from Lima Police Department 6/15/2020: On Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at approximately 8:07am, Lima Police Officers were dispatched to 413 S Atlantic Ave, in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, LPD officers located two victims inside the residence who had sustained gunshot wounds. The female victim was identified as Tarissa Sanders, 38 years old of Lima and the male victim was identified as Charles Sanders, 43 years old of Lima. Tarissa was pronounced deceased at the scene and Charles was transported to a local hospital where he later succumb to his injuries.
Felony warrants have been issued for Clinton Owens Jr, 32 years old of Lima and Michelle Alves, 31 years old of Lima. Clinton’s warrant is for Having Weapons Under Disability and Michelle’s warrant is for Murder.
UPDATE: On Monday, June 15, 2020 Clinton Owens Jr and Michelle Alves were taken into custody in Las Vegas Nevada by Las Vegas Metro PD. It has yet to be determined when the two will be transported back to Lima Ohio.
Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact The Lima Police Dept. at 419 227-4444, Det. Steve Stechschulte at 419 221-5181, Det. Sean Neidemire at 419 221-5295, Det. Sgt. Jason Garlock at 419 221-5291 or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867.