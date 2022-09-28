The leaves are starting to change - here's when to expect peak foliage in Ohio

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A late September walk at Teddy Bear Park in Lima reveals a few hints of fall color breaking through the green leaves. We look forward to the changing leaves every year, but why do the leaves turn? There's actually a fascinating science behind it all.

"Our deciduous trees, those big, flat leaves can't survive the wintertime so some of the evergreens do hold on to their leaves all winter long but those deciduous trees got to give it up when it gets too cold, when it starts to freeze," says Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District Naturalist Dan Hodges.

