The Ohio Theatre Lima Unveils Curtain on Completed Main Stage

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After nearly 3 years of laborious construction, The Ohio Theatre Lima opens the curtain to the public for a special night!
For the first time in 5 years, the main stage at The Ohio Theatre Lima is open for evenings of theatrical performances with dinner. To kick off this new chapter, co-owners, and directors Michael Bouson and Joe Correll wrote "One Night in Fantasia," which is a satirical nod to The Ohio Theatre's nightclub history as Fantasia was the first disco that opened the nightclub. However, in order to bring back the theater to the main stage, extensive work and upgrades were made to preserve the theater's rich history.
"Mostly what we focused on is repairing the damage to the building, and then returning any improvements that had been made over the years that were no longer true to the theater's 1927 origins, and we've redesigned and reimagined those so now that everything in the building looks like it was built and designed and created in 1927. Particular attention was paid to the bar area because, obviously, there wasn't a bar in the theatre originally, so we ripped out the old one. We started all over again, and now it looks like it's from 1927," says Michael Bouson, Co-Owner, The Ohio Theatre Lima.
The Ohio Theatre Lima is asking the community to come out and support the theater by attending dinner performances Wednesday through Saturday nights from 5 pm to close.