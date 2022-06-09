Three students receive scholarship during Lima Memorial Auxiliary summer meeting

Three students were able to receive a boost in their pursuit for a degree in nursing.
The Lima Memorial Auxiliary awarded two $1,500 scholarships to Carlie VanMeter (Lima Central Catholic) and Emilee Horstman (Ottawa Glandorf High School), and awarded a $2,000 Volunteen Scholarship to Addalyn Allen (Wapakoneta High School).
The scholarships will also go towards the three student's goals of obtaining a nursing degree. Members from the scholarship committee were impressed by the enthusiasm that they saw in this year's candidates.
"An the encouragement that we got from not only their parents, but their educators and the people that they are around and even their peers... It's absolutely amazing, it blows my mind," said Bonnie Schook, Chairperson to the Scholarship Selection Committee. "I do see the talent that we have."
Allen is going after her nursing degree after completing time working at Lima Memorial Hospital.
"I actually was able to do an internship here," said Addalyn Allen, a Wapakoneta High School Senior. "Got to follow different healthcare people and got see different things, and that's when I chose nursing."
VanMeter will be attending Ohio University for nursing, while Horstman will attend the Ohio State University for nursing and pre-med. Allen will be attending Bowling Green State University to major in nursing.
