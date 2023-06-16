Thursday night storm causes major damage around Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WLIO) - A storm ripped through northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan on Thursday night, leaving thousands without power and causing severe damage throughout the region.
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns. The storm left behind downed power lines, trees, and branches and also damage to buildings and cars.
Major storm damage has been reported in several spots throughout the region but the most severe appeared to be in the point place area around Toledo. The last time a tornado hit the city was in 2018.
5:48 p.m. Update: The National Weather Service reports that Point Place was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 130 miles per hour.