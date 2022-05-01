Timken makes final push in Lima before the Republican Senate primary

Jane Timken addressed supporters in Lima Sunday afternoon. The former Ohio Republican chair touched on immigration and the southern border, critical race theory, and the Biden administration’s energy policy. She also talked about inflation being at a 40-year high which is mostly due to the jump in gas prices.
“It is a tax on every American, we need to stop the spending, we need to get back to the days of energy independence,” adds Timken. “A lot of this is the result of the rise in oil and gas prices. It is affecting our farmers. They can’t afford to plant. We need to make sure that people can afford energy and afford gas again so we can produce in this country.”
Portman has endorsed Timken in the crowded Republican primary, and she says that she is ready to continue the battle past Tuesday’s election.
“I have been in the trenches fighting for those American first policies when we had had energy independence, strong and secure border. America was strong in the world we need to get back to those days,” Says Timken. “The question is who do you trust to fight for you and your family. I have been in the trenches fighting for Ohioans, I am going to continue that fight in the U.S. Senate.”
Timken is going up against six other candidates in the primary. The top vote-getter will be the Republican nominee for the Senate race in November.
