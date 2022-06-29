Tips for safely celebrating with fireworks

With the 4th of July coming up, it's a good time to remember that the holidays are meant to be spent with family and not in the emergency room.
While fireworks are pretty and fun, they can also be quite dangerous if not used properly. And with fireworks becoming legal soon, now is the time to take precautions. Some safety measures include wearing safety goggles, having a bucket of water nearby, and making sure that you maintain a proper distance from the fireworks.
"The first thing people need to understand is you need to be sober, and you need to be an adult," explained Warren Pughsley. "We don't need kids operating fireworks, because they're going to think like kids and they're going to do things like kids and they're going to make mistakes that kids make, but these types of mistakes can cost somebody their life, and that's where people don't realize the danger of fireworks. And so, it's no different from an adult that's irresponsible or they're intoxicated or under the influence. They're not going to be thinking correctly either. And we've seen too many people that have had major injuries from misusing fireworks."
Other necessary precautions include making sure the ground isn't too dry, keeping attention to the fireworks, and to never relight fireworks that didn't go off.
