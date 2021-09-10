Trial date set for former Lima Senior teacher accused of sexual contact with student

A court date has now been set for a former Lima Senior teacher and coach who was indicted after having sexual contact with a student.

Alan Kingsbery is facing one count of gross sexual imposition. A jury trial date has now been set in his case, which will take place on October 25, 2021.

Kingsbery was arrested on April 1st of this year after he was accused of having sexual contact with a student. He then submitted his resignation, which the Lima City Board of Education accepted. The defendant had been a teacher and coach at the high school starting in 2016.

