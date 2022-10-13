Trick or Treat events in the Lima area

The City of Lima has announced a variety of Trick or Treat options for residents and their families. Holly Geaman has more on the details.
The Lima Noon Optimist Safety City event will be Saturday, October 22nd at the facility at 700 South Collett Street.
The City of Lima's Trick or Treat is scheduled for Thursday, October 27th from 6 pm to 8 pm.
The Lima Police Department has a Trunk or Treat scheduled for Saturday, October 29th from noon to 2 p.m. at Lima Senior High School's west lot.
The Autism Life Center is hosting a sensory-friendly Trick or Treat drive-up on Saturday, October 22nd at the Lima Community Church from noon to 2 p.m. This is an event for families who have a loved one with special needs. The child must be present and only 4 bags of candy per car while they last.
Fresh-n-Faded is holding its Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 2 to 4 p.m. at their shop on South Main Street.
The Allen County Airport is presenting "Scareport" on Halloween from 5 to 7 p.m. on October 31st where kids can trick or treat. They are looking for aircraft owners, businesses or car enthusiasts to decorate a plane or trunk of a vehicle to participate in handing out candy. If interested register with the airport by October 29th at the website on your screen.