Trick or Treat events in the Lima area

The City of Lima has announced a variety of Trick or Treat options for residents and their families. Holly Geaman has more on the details.

The Lima Noon Optimist Safety City event will be Saturday, October 22nd at the facility at 700 South Collett Street.

Trick or Treat events in the Lima area
Trick or Treat events in the Lima area

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.