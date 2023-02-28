Two Shawnee High School Students Plan Fundraiser to Help with Medical Expenses for Friend Diagnosed with Cancer

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two Shawnee High School students are planning a fundraiser to raise money for their friend who has been diagnosed with cancer.
Senior Shandon Sewell and Junior Reese Peterson were at the Black Lace Hair Salon earlier Tuesday afternoon finalizing details for their upcoming fundraiser this weekend. The two Shawnee students will be raising money for their friend, Jordan Banks. Jordan is an 18-year-old Senior and varsity running back at Shawnee High School who was recently diagnosed with small cell carcinoma in his left lung, liver, and brain. With this diagnosis, Shandon and Reese know that the pathway to healing for Jordan will require a lot of help and support from the community. Thus, they knew now was the time to spring into action to help out their beloved friend.
"Jordan Banks has been like a brother to me for a while and just hearing this situation really, really hurts, and I know the whole Shawnee community is going to come together and definitely help support him financially, whatever we can do," says Shandon Sewell, Senior at Shawnee High School.
"I feel like Shawnee and all these other school districts that are helping Jordan Banks out and donating and all this will come together and come down here and donate a little bit. It doesn't have to be a lot. You don't have to come in here and get a haircut or anything or so... Just show a little appreciation," says Reese Peterson, Junior at Shawnee High School.
If you would like to help Shandon and Reese out, the fundraiser will take place on Saturday, March 4th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Black Lace Hair Salon located at 768 North Main Street in Lima. All haircut proceeds that day will be donated directly to Jordan Banks. If you do not need a haircut, donations will also be collected outside the entrance.