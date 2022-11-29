LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some Lima City School student parents were in the classroom today getting tips on continuing their child's education outside the classroom.
Unity Elementary is offering a "Parent Academy" to offer advice on teaching lessons that parents and children can do together at home. Like using shaving cream to practice letters and writing, playdough to make shapes and practice counting, and magnetic letters on a cookie tray to learn to spell. The parent was given a stocking full of learning tools for each of their students to take home.
"So it's important to me that her learning journey continues through each level of her education. Because that is only going to help her in her future life," said Lisa Brown, whose daughter is in 1st grade.
"It is vital that our parents are involved in their children's education," commented Tricia Winkler, principal at Unity Elementary. "And I know the parents that come here they took out their time today to do this and they understand how important it is. It takes both of us, we're a team. And if their children know that we're the team that's behind them they're always going to be winners,"
They also were given suggestions for snacks to have while they do their educational activities at home. All of the items can be purchased at the dollar store but Winkler says you can find many items at home that can be used to do counting and spelling activities. If you would like to attend, they are offering the academy Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Unity Elementary School. They plan to hold 3 additional academies throughout the school year.
