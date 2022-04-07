The University of Findlay receives its largest-ever single gift on Thursday, which will help benefit the university's college of arts, humanities and social sciences.
Billy and Brenda Watterson are donating a leadership gift of 6 million dollars toward the construction of the new Watterson Center for ethical leadership, on the Findlay campus. Billy Watterson is a former Ada resident and 1996 alumni of the university, as well as CEO of Watterson Brands. He also serves on the university's board of trustees. He credits Findlay with giving him the education he needed to succeed after graduation.
"When I left here, it was for real, my education was deployed immediately," said Billy Watterson, CEO of Watterson Brands. "It wasn't like I had to learn the fundamentals of what I was doing, I had them, all I just had to learn the business side. So just an incredible opportunity, forever grateful."
Watterson wants the center to provide opportunities for open dialogue and constructive debate about ethical leadership, equity, and inclusion, to create an army of ethical leaders. A sentiment echoed by the university's president.
"We need leaders who can bring us together, who can disagree with respect, with genuine listening and genuine compassion, for those with whom they disagree, that is ethical leadership," stated Katherine Fell, University of Findlay president.
Watterson and his wife Brenda have already established a scholarship fund for students in the university's environment; health, safety, and sustainability program; and provided funds for students involved in campus ministry to serve and study abroad.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.