Press Release from the University of Findlay:The University of Findlay celebrated the conclusion of 2022’s Helping Hands food drive event on Thursday, November 3rd, with an award ceremony and celebration. Faculty, students, and staff gathered in the Center for Student Life and Business College on UF’s campus, to celebrate yet another record-setting year. The 2022 Helping Hands food drive gathered 238,732 pounds of food, donated by community members, students, and University employees. Also contributing to this year’s numbers were local school districts competing for the first ever “Golden Can” award. This year’s total donations surpassed last year’s total of 214,559 pounds of canned items and non-perishables. David Harr, University of Findlay Director of Dining Services, takes charge of the event each year but was still shocked by the results. “I was overwhelmed after seeing how much everyone contributed to this food drive. Each year it keeps going up! What’s great about it is that we have people that have contributed year after year, but we also have all these new people joining in. I think that’s how we’ve been able to grow each year,” Harr said.
Awards were given to various departments and student groups, concluding another successful Helping Hands event. Winners included:
UF Student Canstruction Souper Hero Contest:
“People’s Choice” – Doctor of Physical Therapy Student Organization (DPTSO)
Several university departments took part in this year’s event, but the College of Business took home the award for most donations, weighing in at 1,184 pounds per person (21,317 pounds total).
Volunteers loading Garner Trucking Inc with donations
After adding up the weight of donations and dividing it by the number of students, McComb Middle School was awarded the “Golden Can Award,” as well as a pizza party donated by Domino’s Pizza. McComb students donated 517 pounds of food, narrowly beating Arcadia Middle School by 0.3 pounds per person.
All of the donated food was loaded up Thursday morning and transported by Garner Trucking Inc. of Findlay to CHOPIN Hall. Director of CHOPIN Hall, Ron Rooker, was beyond grateful for the donation, but not shocked by the record-breaking event, “It’s always a surprise when you hear 238,732 pounds, but I’m not surprised because David Harr really ramped up efforts this year,” said Rooker. The food will now be made available to local families in need…a need that is greater than ever before, “The need is rising with food prices going up. This event will provide a lot of food to families in need over the holidays,” said Rooker. This year’s donation of 238,732 pounds is expected to last four to six months at CHOPIN Hall.