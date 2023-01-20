Press Release from the University of Northwestern Ohio:The University of Northwestern Ohio, the nation’s leader in High Performance Motorsports education will once again send a contingent of students to Daytona and Volusia, Florida for 2023 Speedweeks.
At Volusia Speedway Park from February 6 to 11, 2023 UNOH will be fielding 3 cars driven by 3 different drivers and crewed by 24 UNOH Motorsports Team students for the UMP DIRTCar Winter Nationals. The University built modified cars will be driven by three UNOH Racers: Randy Giroux from Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada. (#01 car), Dylan “Leroy” Henkins from Waynesburg, Pennsylvania (#00 car), and Dylan Murray from Halls, Tennessee (#100 car), all UNOH High Performance students.
Because of UNOH’s involvement as the “Official Educational Partner” of Daytona International Speedway, the University will have more than 40 UNOH High Performance Motorsports students who are members of the UNOH Race Club, working as interns with 10 different ARCA teams during the Lucas Oil 200 race on February 18, 2023. Students are assigned to teams at the beginning of the year at Daytona International Speedway and are able to work for the same team the entire ARCA season. This unique arrangement with ARCA and the teams allows students to participate at this high level of competition throughout the race season. The partnership also provides students the necessary experience needed to secure jobs in their chosen career paths.
“The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to continue to send our student athletic motorsports teams to Volusia Speedway to compete against the best UMP Modified drivers in the country. Our students build, crew, and drive these cars and the experience they gain at Volusia is invaluable to their careers,” said UNOH President, Dr. Jeffrey A. Jarvis. “The University has educated students from all 50 states and 75 countries. Part of obtaining a career in High Performance Motorsports is having the ability to travel to different tracks and work with a variety of teams. Having a presence in Daytona and Volusia gives students an opportunity to see what their future could hold for them.”
