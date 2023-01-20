UNOH

Press Release from the University of Northwestern Ohio: The University of Northwestern Ohio, the nation’s leader in High Performance Motorsports education will once again send a contingent of students to Daytona and Volusia, Florida for 2023 Speedweeks. 

At Volusia Speedway Park from February 6 to 11, 2023 UNOH will be fielding 3 cars driven by 3 different drivers and crewed by 24 UNOH Motorsports Team students for the UMP DIRTCar Winter Nationals.  The University built modified cars will be driven by three UNOH Racers:  Randy Giroux from Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada. (#01 car), Dylan “Leroy” Henkins from Waynesburg, Pennsylvania (#00 car), and Dylan Murray from Halls, Tennessee (#100 car), all UNOH High Performance students.  

