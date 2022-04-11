Vance rallies support of voters during stop in Lima

We are nearly three weeks away from the May primary election and a Republican U.S. Senate candidate stopped in Lima to rally voters.
JD Vance held a town hall at the Veterans Civic Center to talk to voters about his position on the issues. He says he is most concerned about the crisis on the U.S. southern border. In fact, his most recent T.V. ad focuses on that and has drawn some criticism for starting it with the question asking if you are a racist, but he says he purposely wrote it that way.
“Because I think so much of what is going on with the border crisis, if you talk about it you are accused of being a racist,” says Vance. “So, I actually wanted to address that point head-on that we should be able to talk about important issues in this country without it being accused of racism. The border crisis isn’t about racism, it’s about loving your country and putting it first.”
Vance says if the election was held today he would win. But he adds it will be a tight race, between himself, Josh Mandel, and Mike Gibbons. Vance responded to recent Gibbons ads attacking him over his past discussions about then-candidate Donald Trump and recent talks about the U.S. election system.
“You know, I think Mike has decided that the only way for him to win an election is to buy TV commercials attacking me,” adds Vance. “And I think it’s pretty sad, I think it suggests that Mike knows that people don’t respond to his message at all, so he has to attack the other candidates. That is pretty much all it is, and I am not going to run a campaign like that. I am focusing on voters, and I am focusing on solving problems and what I can do for the voters, not attacking all the other candidates.”
Vance is running against 6 other Republicans on the May 3rd ballot.
