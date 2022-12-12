Chief Petty Officer Christian Scott

Press Release from Rick Burke, Navy Office of Community Outreach: MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Wapakoneta, Ohio, native was recently promoted to the prestigious rank of chief petty officer serving aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford.

Chief Petty Officer Christian Scott, a 2005 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and American Military University alumnus with a Bachelor of Arts in Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, joined the Navy 16 years ago.

