What can November 8th election results tell us about the 2024 Presidential election

Ada, OH (WLIO) - The Democrats maintain control of the U.S. Senate, and the House is up for grabs. While a handful of congressional races yet to be determined, the Republicans have a slight edge to take control of the House. But the results of last week’s mid-term election was not the overall victory that both the Republican and Democratic parties were promising before the election. While the Republican statewide candidates had sound victories in the election last week. Ohio Northern Political professor Rob Alexander says that the November 8th election was more about Donald Trump than Joe Biden and the economy when it came to bringing out voters.
“Folks like JD Vance who worked really hard to get Trump’s endorsement, which he needed to have that to win the primary, didn’t quite do as well,” says Alexander. “Even Tim Ryan attached himself to Donald Trump on some policy issues in the state. So, in Ohio Trump plays a little bit differently, then he does across the county. For Republicans across the country, that didn’t do so well for them.
Former President Trump is expected to announce his decision on whether he will run for office again on Tuesday. But will there be challengers like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that could face him in the 2024 primary election?
“Trump is still the front runner in the Republican party, if he is not the immediate choice, he will make life pretty hard for whoever is competing against him,” adds Alexander. “So, I think that is going to be the big thing that we are going to keep our eyes on, kind of, moving forward. If you challenge Trump within the Republican party, there is going to be a lot of blowback to that. So, who is really going to be willing to do that, and to see where that goes, I think will tells us a lot about 2024.”
The Trump announcement is scheduled to take place from his Mar-a-Lago Club Tuesday night.
