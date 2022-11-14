What can November 8th election results tell us about the 2024 Presidential election

Ada, OH (WLIO) - The Democrats maintain control of the U.S. Senate, and the House is up for grabs. While a handful of congressional races yet to be determined, the Republicans have a slight edge to take control of the House. But the results of last week’s mid-term election was not the overall victory that both the Republican and Democratic parties were promising before the election. While the Republican statewide candidates had sound victories in the election last week. Ohio Northern Political professor Rob Alexander says that the November 8th election was more about Donald Trump than Joe Biden and the economy when it came to bringing out voters.

What can November 8th election results tell us about the 2024 Presidential election

“Folks like JD Vance who worked really hard to get Trump’s endorsement, which he needed to have that to win the primary, didn’t quite do as well,” says Alexander. “Even Tim Ryan attached himself to Donald Trump on some policy issues in the state. So, in Ohio Trump plays a little bit differently, then he does across the county. For Republicans across the country, that didn’t do so well for them.

What can November 8th election results tell us about the 2024 Presidential election

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.