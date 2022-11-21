Work on the Saint Marys Theater marquee begins

ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The renovations continue at the St. Marys Theater, and today it was time to start working on bringing one of its most iconic features back to its glowing glory.
The marquee and the blade with the name Saint Marys came down, to be reconstructed by Budde Sheet Metal Works out of Lima. This is part of the nearly three million dollar top to bottom renovation project that the Friends of the Theater started to preserve the centerpiece of the city. While the theater itself is 120 years old, this marquee has only been around for the last 80 years and will be reinstalled in the spring.
Phase one of the project is nearly complete, and work on the exterior of the building will be worked on when the weather permits. But the work to transform the historic building into a space unique to this area will be starting soon.
“And we're now working phase 2 in design, which is opening the back flyspace wall, putting the door in it and the outside stage and making this an inside/outside venue which we are very excited about,” says Doug Spencer, Friends of the St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House. “And we truly believe, it will make downtown St. Marys a destination.”
Doug Spencer says they will have phase 1 and 2 of the project done in time for Saint Marys' 200th birthday in August of 2023. The renovations of the upstairs ballroom will have to wait until the city starts construction of their new administration building next door, which will share an elevator with the theater.
