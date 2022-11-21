Work on the Saint Marys Theater marquee begins

ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The renovations continue at the St. Marys Theater, and today it was time to start working on bringing one of its most iconic features back to its glowing glory.

The marquee and the blade with the name Saint Marys came down, to be reconstructed by Budde Sheet Metal Works out of Lima. This is part of the nearly three million dollar top to bottom renovation project that the Friends of the Theater started to preserve the centerpiece of the city. While the theater itself is 120 years old, this marquee has only been around for the last 80 years and will be reinstalled in the spring.

