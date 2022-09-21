Amber Alert Generic

6:15 PM UPDATE: This Amber Alert has been cancelled. Children have been located.

An Amber Alert has been issued by the Greenville Police Department for the following regions: Northwest Ohio, Lima, West Central Ohio, Southwest Ohio, which includes the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Defiance, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Highland, Logan, Lucas, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Ottawa, Paulding, Preble, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Shelby, Van Wert, Warren, Williams, and Wood.

Download PDF Greenville Police Department issues Amber Alert

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.