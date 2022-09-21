6:15 PM UPDATE: This Amber Alert has been cancelled. Children have been located.
An Amber Alert has been issued by the Greenville Police Department for the following regions: Northwest Ohio, Lima, West Central Ohio, Southwest Ohio, which includes the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Defiance, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Highland, Logan, Lucas, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Ottawa, Paulding, Preble, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Shelby, Van Wert, Warren, Williams, and Wood.
Information as of: September 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM
Be on the lookout for an abducted child. On September 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM, Father took his three children and made threats towards the children.
The incident took place in Darke County, OH on 402 Washington Avenue in the city of Greenville.
There are 3 victims:
Child #1's name is Kira Mia Kiser and the individual is missing. The child is a White female, age 9, is 308 tall, weighs 65, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Wearing pink and green dress
Child #2's name is Kamilia Maylynn Kiser and the individual is missing. The child is a White female, age 8, is 308 tall, weighs 64, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Child #3's name is Kian Matthias Kiser and the individual is missing. The child is a White male, age 6, is 300 tall, weighs 50, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The suspect's name is Kirt Mathais Kiser. The suspect is a White male, age 29, is 510 tall, weighs 236, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
The vehicle involved is a black 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with OH plate number JTK6408.
Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.