2 arrested after assault at Findlay Circle K Sunday morning

Findlay police officers are investigating an assault that happened at the Circle K on Crystal Avenue just before 1 o'clock Sunday morning. 27-year-old Dominic Passmore of Ann Arbor Michigan was arrested and charged with felonious assault. 23-year-old Dekeila Passmore of Toledo was also arrested and charged with assault. According to police two women were assaulted at the gas station, and they were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dominic and Dekeila Passmore were taken into custody without incident.
Media release from Findlay Police Department
12/19/2021 0051 hrs
Circle K- 100 Crystal Ave.
Officers were dispatched to a fight call at Circle K, 100 Crystal Ave. Upon arrival officers located two black females that had been assaulted. The two females were transported to the Blanchard Valley Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Dominic I. Passmore, age 27, was taken into custody at the scene without incident. Dekeila S. Passmore, age 23, was also taken into custody on scene without incident. Dominic I. Passmore is incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center for Felonious Assault. Dekeila S. Passmore is incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center for Assault.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.