2020 Van Wert County Fair royalty have been crowned

County Fair royalty get to host other royalty at their fair, give out awards to the junior fair exhibitors, and represent their county. On Sunday, The Van Wert County Fair announced who would be the lucky pair to earn those privileges.
Twelve young men and women took the stage at the grandstand where they anxiously waited to see who would become this year’s King, Queen, and species Prince or Princess. The 2019 King and Queen gave their farewell speeches and announced the winners. The 2020 Van Wert County Fair King and Queen are Cody Gamble and Lillian Hempfling.
Gamble says what he’s most excited for as the king, “I’m getting the experience to meet new people at the different fairs and honestly, just to be like a role model for the younger people.”
Both Gamble and Hempfling have been heavily involved with the junior fair in past years and have successfully won champion awards for their livestock. To see a full list of all the royalty named for this year’s fair, you can head to the Ohio State Van Wert County 4-H Facebook page.