Allen Auglaize Coalition for Reasonable Energy meet with Allen County Commissioners

A local organization wants to make sure that the powers that be know there is support for the Birch Solar 1 project in Shawnee Township.
Representatives of the “Allen Auglaize Coalition for Reasonable Energy”, or “ACRE”, speaking with Allen County Commissioners on Tuesday. They presented them with a letter of support for the project and believe the project will make a positive impact on the region. They responded to the eight concerns listed in a letter submitted to the “Ohio Power Siting Board” on June 30th by the commissioners. “ACRE” says the letter only refers to negative concerns from those against the project and positive comments in favor should be submitted as well.
Michael Wildermuth a member of ACRE explains, “There’s going to be progress, but we think this is a way of preserving that land for a long period of time in more of a natural setting than it would be otherwise.”
Allen County Cory Noonan adds, “They presented some information to us and they asked us to forward this on to the power siting board and I’ve already done that this afternoon and was able to pass this along.”
The commissioners currently have no authority in the permitting process. “ACRE” has been going door to door talking with residents about the positives they see in the Birch Solar 1 project.