Allen County Commissioners and WDC set a roadmap for the new administration building

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Commissioners are now entering the planning stages of their new administration building.
Representatives from multiple departments met with the principal of the WDC design group, who is contracted to coordinate the project. In the coming weeks, WDC will be meeting with various agencies that will be housed in the building to determine their office space needs and any improvements that a new building should have to make their operations more efficient and increase security. These discussions are the first step in the project roadmap presented by the firm.
"We're actually looking at beginning to mid-June to have where this structure's going to be identified and we're doing our due diligence to do that, but they handed down a firm deadline today," said Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan. "It's critical that on the admin building because we are using federal dollars with that and there is a date, the end of 2026, that those dollars have to be expended and whatever they purchase have to be in use."
WDC also learned more about the needs of the Child Support Enforcement Agency's upcoming new office building, which they are also contracted to work on.