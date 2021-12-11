A chance of showers and storms through mid-morning. Brief sun gives way to a cloudy afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds SW to W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust near 50 mph..
Allen County Dog Owners have until the end of January 2022 to get their dog licenses and tags.
Licenses and tags are available at the Allen County Dog Warden's Office and the Allen County Auditors Office. Residents have until January 31st, 2022 to get these items for their dogs.
Allen County Dog Warden, Julie Shellhamer, says that it is very important to get a license and tag, stating that it could help in the long run if a dog were to get lost.
"It is so important that a dog and gets it on because if a dog gets loose, we have no way of knowing where the dog belongs," stated Shellhamer. "We do scan every stray that comes in for a microchip, however, if that is not updated properly or even registered at all, it doesn't do much good. The dog tag needs to be on the dog, we can look it up, anyone can look it up actually. They can go online to the Allen County Auditor's site."
The Allen County Dog Warden's Office is located at 1165 Seriff Road in Lima. The Auditors office is located at 301 South Main Street also in Lima.