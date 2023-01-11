Allen County Regional Airport provides insight on the impact of this morning's FAA system outage

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a slow day for air travel after an FAA system outage. Our Nathan Kitchens went to the Allen County Airport to learn more about the outage and how that affects small airports like Allen County.

It was a rocky start for airlines across the country after the FAA ordered all flights to be grounded. The ground stop was eventually lifted by 9 a.m. Wednesday, however, the delays and cancellations continued to snowball. The issue stemmed from an outage with Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM. This is an essential resource when scheduling flights. We spoke with the assistant manager at the Allen County Airport to learn more about the software that went down.

