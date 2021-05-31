Allen County remembers lives lost in war during Memorial Day ceremony

The lives of all American military men and women lost in the line of duty were honored on Monday at the annual Allen County Veterans Council Memorial Day service. The ceremony began with a march led by local Boy Scouts to the flagpole in Lima's Town Square. The American flag was raised from half to full staff, followed by the playing of Taps.
Participants then marched back to VFW Post 1275 where community members laid wreaths on an unmarked grave for lost loved ones. Steve Montgomery, an Allen County Veterans Council board member says while this day is to pay tribute to lives taken in war, it is also important to continuously remind the public why it's done.
"So many people in this country do not realize what sacrifice has been given in their name for the freedoms they have in this country," Montgomery explains. "We want to make sure that nobody forgets that the freedoms they have are solid in this country."
Allen County Commissioner Beth Seibert was the guest speaker at the ceremony. Seibert reflected on her own family members' time in the military and on being a voice of remembrance.
"As a community leader, I feel it's important that I help the community understand that the freedoms that we enjoy in this country are all because of the servicemen that served today, served in the past, and those that never came home," Seibert explains.
The service was followed with a meal from the VFW.